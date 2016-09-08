Tim Tebow agrees to $100,000 bonus to sign with Mets

In this Aug. 6, 2014, file photo, Tim Tebow ponders a question during an interview on the set of ESPN's new SEC Network in Charlotte, N.C.

NEW YORK — Having flopped with the New York Jets, Tim Tebow will try to revive his career as an outfielder with the Mets.

Four years removed from his last regular-season snap as an NFL quarterback, the 29-year-old agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Mets that includes a $100,000 signing bonus.

He will report Sept. 18 to the Instructional League in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and test his baseball skills for three weeks against players just months removed from high school and college. The Mets then will decide whether he goes to the Arizona Fall League, a winter league or gets personal tutoring to prepare for spring training.

Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders and Brian Jordan are the only significant players to have extensive careers in both Major League Baseball and the NFL during the past three decades.

"We don't have to listen to what everybody else wants us to do with our lives," Tebow said during a telephone conference call. "We get to do what we want."

Tebow will be allowed to leave the instructional league for his job as an analyst for the SEC Network, then return.

The amount of Tebow's signing bonus — the maximum before the Mets would incur a tax under baseball's labor contract — was obtained by The Associated Press from a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because the figure was not announced.

"We're mindful of the fact that at age 29 Tim is starting this endeavor and there is a certain amount of realism that we have to accept," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said.