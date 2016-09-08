Suspected mumps cases spread to Rogers

The continuing mumps outbreak that started in Springdale now appears to have spread to Rogers, the Arkansas Department of Health announced Thursday.

The confirmed or suspected cases numbered 76 as of Thursday afternoon, including at least two in the Rogers School District, according to district spokeswoman Ashley Siwiec and the Health Department’s state epidemiologist Dr. Dirk Haselow said. Those outside of Springdale likely contracted the mumps virus after contact with infected people in Springdale, Haselow said.

“From week to week our case counts continue to escalate, and actually they’re speeding up,” Haselow said. “So we’re worried that this is going to get worse before it gets better.”

The virus can cause swollen salivary glands, head and body aches and other symptoms that are generally fairly mild but can rarely lead to more serious complications such as deafness or brain inflammation, particularly in adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be spread by coughing, sneezing or other contact with saliva or mucus.

Rogers reported two students at Rogers New Technology High School likely had mumps. Dozens of cases in Springdale are also public school students or staff members.

School nurses are keeping an eye out for mumps symptoms, and the districts are emphasizing good hygiene, such as frequent hand-washing and sneezing into the crook of an elbow instead of the hands, Siwiec and other district spokesmen have said. Springdale has been deep-cleaning schools every night and buses twice a day, according to spokesman Rick Schaeffer.

Students who go to the affected schools and aren’t vaccinated against mumps must stay home until getting the vaccine or 26 days have passed since the last case was found. Siwiec said the Rogers high school knew of two students who weren’t fully vaccinated and was contacting their families to let them know their options.

People with the disease are encouraged to stay home while the symptoms play out over a few weeks.