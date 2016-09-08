Super Quiz: Food and Drink

  1. What type of food is a portobello?

  2. This dish, often served with beef and gravy, isn't a typical pudding.

  3. Opening oysters is referred to as "--------."

  4. Biscotti are a type of Italian --------.

  5. What was called "Liberty cabbage" during World War I?

  6. African legend claims this herb protects against scorpions.

  7. A California roll is a kind of ---------- roll.

  8. This alcoholic beverage has been called "la fee verte" (the green fairy).

  9. In the United States, -------- and sherbet are different products.

Answers

  1. Mushroom

  2. Yorkshire pudding

  3. Shucking

  4. Cookie (biscuit)

  5. Sauerkraut

  6. Basil

  7. Sushi

  8. Absinthe

  9. Sorbet

