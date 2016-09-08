Super Quiz: Food and Drink
What type of food is a portobello?
This dish, often served with beef and gravy, isn't a typical pudding.
Opening oysters is referred to as "--------."
Biscotti are a type of Italian --------.
What was called "Liberty cabbage" during World War I?
African legend claims this herb protects against scorpions.
A California roll is a kind of ---------- roll.
This alcoholic beverage has been called "la fee verte" (the green fairy).
In the United States, -------- and sherbet are different products.
Answers
Mushroom
Yorkshire pudding
Shucking
Cookie (biscuit)
Sauerkraut
Basil
Sushi
Absinthe
Sorbet
