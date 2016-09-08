Singer-songwriter Thorn plans fundraiser for King Biscuit fest

Like a good neighbor, Paul Thorn is there.

The second most famous musician from Tupelo, Miss., singer-songwriter-storyteller Thorn is fond of the legendary Arkansas musical mecca on the Mississippi River to his west. So when Helena-West Helena asks for his help, he steps right up and offers a fundraiser to help the King Biscuit Blues Festival.

Paul Thorn 7:30 p.m. Saturday, outdoor show, 430 Ohio St. (Ohio and Rightor streets) Helena-West Helena (in case of rain, concert moves to Wild Hog Saloon, 103 Natchez St., Helena). Patrons should bring chairs. Admission: $50 general admission wristband or $150 VIP package (two tickets, meet and greet, wine and cheese with Thorn at Southbound Pizza, 233 Cherry St., two complimentary drinks from 5 to 6:30 p.m., VIP parking pass and up-front seating). The will-call tent is at Southern Bancorp drive-through, 502 Cherry St. (870) 572-5223 kingbiscuitfestival.com

"I am a big fan of Helena, that's for sure," Thorn says. "I've played the King Biscuit about five times, and also done shows at their theater and some clubs, so I look forward to shows in such a great historical river town as Helena."

Thorn, a roots-rock Americana hero, has a work history few musicians can ever hope to match, with a resume that includes recliners and fighting.

"I worked a dozen years at a furniture factory in Tupelo," Thorn recalls, "putting the springs in recliners so that people could feel all good and soft and become even more sedentary."

Like the famous cinematic line, Thorn "could've been a contender" in the world of middleweight boxing, and can be seen on YouTube in his 1988 fight against Roberto Duran of Panama. Though Duran, who had won 82 of his 89 fights at the time, won the match, Thorn lasted six rounds and lost by a technical knockout. He proudly recalls his experience in his song, "Hammer and Nail," from his debut 1997 album of the same name.

Thorn has since released six more studio albums: Ain't Love Strange in 1999, Mission Temple Fireworks Stand in 2002, A Long Way From Tupelo in 2008, Pimps and Preachers in 2010, What the Hell Is Goin' On in 2012 and Too Blessed to Be Stressed in 2014. Many of his songs reflect his Pentecostal upbringing as the son of a preacher man, and Thorn is forthcoming about his proclivity for writing about the poor and the sinful, the backsliders, the prevalence of mediocrity and the procrastinators.

"On my last album, I was determined to take a positive attitude, and the title refers to an expression I'd heard from black ladies when I'd ask them how they were doing, and they'd reply, 'I'm too blessed to be stressed.'"

Thorn has a couple of new albums in the works: a "best-of" paired with a DVD of a show, and a gospel album.

"That's something I've always wanted to do," he says. "And I'm doing it with the Blind Boys of Alabama. It's not the usual bunch of songs, either, like 'Amazing Grace' and 'I'll Fly Away.' I went on the internet to find some really obscure black gospel songs that are not household-name songs."

And as if music wasn't enough to keep him busy, Thorn is also known for his folk art, which adorns canvases, coffee-table books and even lunchboxes. He has been likened to the late Rev. Howard Finster, a Georgia artist whose works can even be seen on the covers of albums by R.E.M.

"I got to meet him and he was the one who got me into art," Thorn says. "And he sang at my wedding!"

Thorn credits the internet to helping him build his fan base since he hung up his boxing gloves in 1997 to become a full-time musician, intent on following in the footsteps of the likes of singer-songwriters such as John Prine.

"I just keep going, accumulating fans and making friends," he says. "I've got a band and the guys have been with me for 20 years."

These days Thorn is at home on either land or sea. He's becoming known for his cruise ship appearances, for years on Delbert McClinton's Sandy Beaches cruises, and more recently on the Cayamo cruise (Prine also was on this year's cruise).

"I did a bunch of Delbert's cruises and this year was my first on Cayamo," he says. "I'm going on theirs again in 2017. The great thing about cruises is I get to take my family."

Weekend on 09/08/2016