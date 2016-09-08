Shooter gets life for killing ice cream truck driver as children waited in line

FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man has been sentenced to life without parole for fatally shooting an ice cream truck driver as children waited in line.

The Frederick News-Post reported that 28-year-old Larnell Lyles of Frederick was sentenced Thursday.

A jury convicted him in July of first-degree murder and other offenses in the June 2015 slaying of 22-year-old Brandon Brown outside a subsidized housing complex in Frederick.

Lyles acknowledged in a recorded interview with police that he shot at Brown but said he didn't think he had hit him.

Lyles told police he feared for his life because Brown and others had been stalking him and harassing his family members over what a defense attorney said was a $20 debt.