Russia seems turmoil-bent, Carter states

OXFORD, England -- U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter accused Russia on Wednesday of sowing seeds of global instability and questioned whether Moscow genuinely wants a viable cease-fire in Syria.

In a speech at Oxford University, Carter emphasized deep skepticism about Russian intentions in Syria, even as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry prepared to fly to Geneva for more talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Their discussions last weekend, on the sidelines of an economic summit in China, failed to produce a nationwide cease-fire in Syria or a U.S.-Russian military cooperation agreement.

Russia is a firm supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and their joint military operation has sometimes targeted the anti-Islamic State rebels backed by President Barack Obama's administration. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Kerry and Lavrov would hold their next round of talks today and Friday. The State Department didn't immediately confirm the trip.

"Unfortunately so far, Russia, with its support for the Assad regime, has made the situation in Syria more dangerous, more prolonged and more violent. That has contributed to what President Obama this weekend called the 'gaps of trust' that exist between our two countries," Carter said.

Later at a news conference in London, Carter said Kerry would not be making another try with Lavrov if there were no prospect for success. But Carter added, "We're a long way from getting there."

In last weekend's talks, top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia, as well as Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin, struggled to keep alive negotiations to end the bloodshed between U.S.-backed rebels and Syria's government. Obama expressed skepticism that an unlikely alliance between rivals would yield the breakthrough needed to end the 5-year-old civil war.

Carter urged the Russians to work with the U.S. toward a political transition in Syria, though he sounded less than optimistic.

"Today's news out of Syria is not encouraging," he said. "The choice is Russia's to make, and the consequences will be its responsibility."

Intense fighting between Syrian government troops and insurgents in Syria's central Hama province displaced some 100,000 people over eight days between late August and early September, the U.N.'s humanitarian agency reported Wednesday.

"Despite the progress that we made together in the aftermath of the Cold War, Russia's actions in recent years -- with its violations of Ukrainian and Georgian territorial integrity, its unprofessional behavior in the air, in space, and in cyberspace, as well as its nuclear saber rattling -- all have demonstrated that Russia has clear ambition to erode the principled international order," Carter said.

Undercutting alleged

Carter accused Russia of being driven by "misguided ambition and misplaced fear." He said Russia understandably wants to be seen as an important world power, but is undercutting its case by undercutting the work of others.

"It lashes out, alleging that it fears for its own viability and future," even though it should know that no country, including the U.S., is trying to constrain its potential, he said.

"Let me be clear, the United States does not seek a cold, let alone a hot, war with Russia," he said. "We don't seek an enemy in Russia. But make no mistake -- we will defend our allies, the principled international order, and the positive future it affords all of us. We will counter attempts to undermine our collective security. And we will not ignore attempts to interfere with our democratic processes."

Asked later at his news conference what he meant by Russian interference in "our democratic processes," Carter said he was referring to what some call Russia's use of hybrid warfare -- "interference in the internal affairs of nations, short of war."

"This is a concern across all" of Europe, he said.

Asked whether he had been referring specifically to the U.S. presidential election, he said: "It's not a concern in the United States only; it's a common concern" throughout Europe.

Speaking with Carter, British Defense Minister Michael Fallon said Russia's interference in the internal affairs of Baltic states and other European countries "is something we have to be aware of."

Also Wednesday, the Kremlin said the latest round of U.S. sanctions against Russia ran counter to potential cooperation on "sensitive issues" that Obama and Putin discussed during their meeting this week at the economic summit in China.

The Commerce Department has added 11 companies linked to the Russian arms sector to the sanctions list that the Obama administration compiled immediately after Russia's annexation of Crimea. The move restricts the companies' exports to the United States.

Losing patience

The Obama administration has told Russia that it is at the end of its patience in trying to arrange a cease-fire in Syria, along with proposed joint U.S.-Russia counterterrorism operations, and that it expects a decision from Moscow in the next several days.

A final proposal was given to the Russians as Obama met Monday with Putin in China, senior administration officials said. Kerry is to follow up with Lavrov when they meet today.

"We're not going to take a deal that doesn't meet our basic objectives," Benjamin Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, said Tuesday during the president's stop in Laos. "And I think we'll know very quickly whether or not we can close those remaining gaps."

The proposal calls for a cease-fire in Syria's civil war fighting throughout the country, including in and around the besieged city of Aleppo, and the safe, sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance. Once the truce is in place for a specified time period, the Syrian air force is to be officially grounded. Then the United States and Russia are to initiate a joint air campaign against counterterrorism targets.

The outlines of the deal were agreed upon weeks ago, but U.S. officials have accused Russia of backtracking on some elements, including the timing and duration of a cease-fire before the other aspects of the agreement begin.

Administration officials declined to specify what steps they would take if the Russia deal does not go through. Stating that the fight against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq is his first priority, Obama has been reluctant to directly involve the U.S. military in Syria's civil war, beyond providing limited arms and other assistance to moderate opposition forces.

Syria airstrikes

In Syria, fighting continued. An airstrike near the site of a suspected gas attack killed at least 10 civilians Wednesday.

Russia has been conducting airstrikes to bolster Assad's forces for nearly a year. The United States supports rebels fighting to overthrow Assad and has called on him to step down.

Wednesday's airstrike devastated the al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo. Video from the local branch of the Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue organization showed residents yelling for help as first responders dug victims out of the rubble. At least half a block appeared to be destroyed.

Medical workers said the opposition-controlled neighborhood was hit Tuesday with chlorine gas, though the report could not be independently verified. They said they treated at least 70 people for breathing difficulties. A 13-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man died from further complications Wednesday.

The Civil Defense put the casualty toll from Wednesday's airstrike at 20 dead and more than 40 wounded. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 10 civilians were killed, including a child. Conflicting casualty counts are common in the aftermath of airstrikes.

The long-suffering northern city is one of the chief battlegrounds of the grinding war, with rebels and pro-government forces trading indiscriminate fire across populated neighborhoods. The Russian and the Syrian air forces are the only two operating over Aleppo.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Philip Issa, Sarah El Deeb and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Karen DeYoung and Liz Sly of The Washington Post

A Section on 09/08/2016