Panama firm's leaked tax data sold to Danes

LONDON -- Denmark will buy documents leaked from the Panamanian law firm at the heart of an offshore finance scandal, part of a growing global effort to clamp down on tax evasion by wealthy individuals, Denmark's tax minister said Wednesday.

A Danish government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity in keeping with department policy, said the cost of the data was less than $1.5 million, and the government hoped that the unpaid taxes recovered would more than offset the cost of the information.

It was unclear whether the documents came from the trove known as the Panama Papers, published in April, which contained millions of leaked confidential documents from the Mossack Fonseca law firm in Panama and ensnared politicians, businessmen and other prominent figures around the world.

The move by the Danish authorities, believed to be the first time that a government has publicly acknowledged paying for access to the documents, seems likely to raise ethical questions about governments buying private material that the law firm says was stolen.

The Danish tax minister, Karsten Lauritzen, a member of the center-right governing party, said he had every reason to believe that the data would prove useful.

"For many years Denmark has been in the forefront internationally when fighting tax evasion," he said in a statement. "We owe it to all Danish taxpayers who faithfully pay their taxes. We have to take the necessary measures to catch tax evaders hiding their fortunes in places like Panama, in order to avoid tax payments in Denmark. That's why we agreed it was wise to buy this material."

The Danish government official who spoke anonymously said that the country's Customs and Tax Administration had received an anonymous offer over the summer from a party willing to sell the data, and that the data involved 320 cases concerning up to 600 Danish taxpayers.

He said the purchase of the data likely would take place this month and that the move had received cross-party support.

A Section on 09/08/2016