Only surviving Paris attack suspect invokes silence for 3rd time with judge

This is a an undated handout image made available by Belgium Federal Police of Salah Abdeslam who is wanted in connection to the November 13 attacks in Paris. Belgian prosecutors confirmed Wednesday April 27, 2016 that Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam was handed over to French authorities. (Belgium Federal Police via AP)

PARIS — The only surviving suspect in last November's attack on Paris refused to speak to a judge Thursday for a third time, upset over 24-hour video surveillance of his prison cell.

Salah Abdeslam's lawyer, Frank Berton, said the judge repeatedly asked questions to no avail Thursday.

Berton said Abdeslam wasn't obligated to explain his silence but "obviously" it's linked to the constant surveillance.

Authorities hope Abdeslam can provide information about the Islamic State's strategies and networks and identify others who might have had a connection to the Nov. 13 attacks, which killed 130 people. The same network that attacked Paris struck again in Abdeslam's hometown of Brussels in March, days after he was tracked down in his hideout and arrested.

His Brussels lawyer was present at Thursday's hearing in Paris.

While Abdeslam is the only person suspected of directly participating in the attacks, others believed linked to it also are being identified as French and other European authorities continue their investigations.

Austrian prosecutors, meanwhile, said Thursday that two men who spent time in a Salzburg refugee camp with other suspects in connection to the attacks have been charged with being part of the Islamic State "terrorist organization."

A statement from the Salzburg prosecutor's office said the two are suspected of helping two other suspects who Austria extradited to France earlier this year through "logistics as well as through gathering information and arranging contacts."

The two whose charges were announced Thursday are identified as a 26-year-old Moroccan and a 40-year-old Algerian but haven't been publicly identified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws. They also are charged with belonging to a criminal organization.

