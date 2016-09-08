On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: My goal is to have as much fun as possible, and that's exactly what I'm doing. I suppose you'll condemn me for being immoral or something, but I'm having a great time, and I don't intend to change.

-- D.H.

DEAR D.H.: If you are absolutely convinced you're on the right road in life, then why did you write me? Is it because, down inside, you aren't as confident as you claim to be? Is something in your soul telling you that you may not be on the right road in life after all?

I hope so, because it's true: You are on the wrong road. Yes, I know this may be hard for you to admit, but I pray you'll have the courage to step back and examine your life honestly. Right now you are living only for yourself, and eventually it will catch up with you. Loneliness, emptiness, physical debilities, addiction -- these and a hundred other sorrows wait to trap anyone who lives only for the pleasures of this world. The writer of Ecclesiastes pursued every pleasure imaginable, only to end up empty inside. He wrote, "So I hated life. ... All of it is meaningless, a chasing after the wind" (Ecclesiastes 2:17).

Don't let this happen to you. Face honestly the emptiness of your life, and then turn to the only one who can fill your life with lasting joy and peace: Jesus Christ. He alone is "The true light that gives light to everyone" (John 1:9).

God loves you so much that He wants you to come to know Him and be with Him forever. Don't be deceived; don't think you'll find lasting happiness on your present road. Instead, discover life's greatest joy by committing your life to Christ.

Weekend on 09/08/2016