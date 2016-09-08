Officials: Mississippi police chief shoots himself in chest at department, dies

In this Oct. 20, 2015 photo, Bay St. Louis Chief of Police Michael DeNardo listens during a city council meeting in Bay St. Louis, Miss. Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said Chief DeNardo died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Authorities say a Mississippi police chief has died after shooting himself in the chest outside the police department.

Hancock County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Don Bass said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike DeNardo shot himself in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Bass said the shooting appeared to be intentional.

Bass says city administrators told the sheriff's office that DeNardo had turned in some of his equipment earlier. He said he believes the police chief was still in uniform when the shooting happened.

The chief deputy said investigators know of no witnesses to the shooting, and he is unsure who found the body and reported the shooting.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told WWL-TV that DeNardo was involved in an ongoing "personnel" issue.