Jonathan Boggs, 28, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge, accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer during an argument over her refusal to let him tattoo his name on her chest.

Lawrence Ripple, 70, gave a note demanding cash and warning he had a gun to a bank teller in Kansas City, Kan., but then sat in the lobby until police arrived, later telling investigators he wrote the note because he would “rather be in jail than at home” with his wife, police said.

Petra Laszlo, a news camera operator who was fired and who later apologized after being filmed kicking and trying to trip migrants as they ran past her near Hungary’s border with Serbia, has been indicted on a charge of breaching the peace, prosecutors said.

Tony Barthel, curator at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., said Shanthi, a 41-year-old Asian elephant, was recently fitted with a pair of size 20 Teva boots, with an EEEEEEEEEEEE width, for her front feet to help with mobility and ease arthritic swelling.

Gina Miller, a self-described psychic who works outside Cleveland, told clients that harm would come to their families if they refused to pay her, resulting in her indictment in the theft of more than $1.5 million in cash, jewelry, gift cards and cars, prosecutors said.

Aida Hadzialic, 29, Sweden’s former minister for higher education, was fined $4,670 for drunken driving after she was stopped by police on her way home from a concert, an arrest she called her “life’s biggest mistake” when she resigned her post.

Nancie Cameron, a city councilman in Somersworth, N.H., voted to return a Ten Commandments monument given to the city in 1958 to its original location next to City Hall now that it’s been restored after being vandalized, but noted that a similar gift likely would be refused today.

Donald McGranahan II, 33, filed suit against Toledo, Ohio, over damage he said was caused when police, responding to a fake 911 call, arrested the Army veteran at his home in a raid that resulted in holes in the walls, a broken door, broken windows and destroyed safes.

Christopher Dorman, 25, a police officer in Folcroft, Pa., has been cleared to return to duty after recovering from being shot seven times in the face, chest, leg and groin in June while investigating a drug deal.