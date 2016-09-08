Neighbors, town officials cry foul over 'WTF' sign on lawn

WOODBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut homeowner who planted on his lawn three large wooden letters that spell "WTF" is rankling neighbors and town officials who say the message is offensive.

WFSB-TV reports the phrase "Woodbury wastes taxpayer funds" is written on the letters along Main Street in historic Woodbury, a town of 10,000 residents. "WTF" also can stand for an obscene exclamation of disbelief.

This isn't the first time homeowner Thomas Arras has fought with the town and the Woodbury Historical Commission over his handcrafted protest messages. A previous sign targeting First Selectman William Butterly Jr. read: "Butterly utterly utterly disappointing."

Butterly isn't affiliated with a political party. He says he's outraged by the "WTF" sign but there's not much the town can do about it without changing its rules.

A phone number listed for Arras rang unanswered Wednesday.