Names and faces

• The flesh-colored, skin-tight beaded gown Marilyn Monroe wore during her breathless rendition of "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy is going on the auction block this fall. Julien's Auctions is offering the sequined stunner at a sale Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. The auction house believes the gown could fetch $2 million to $3 million and will be among some 1,300 Monroe artifacts being offered by Julien's over three days. The sultry actress wore the barely-there dress at Kennedy's 45th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962. Made of silk gauze and covered in thousands of rhinestone beads and sequins, the Jean Louis dress was so form-fitting that Monroe had to be sewn into it. She died less than three months later of an overdose of sleeping pills at age 36. Kennedy was assassinated the next year. The custom-made, one-of-a-kind dress is "not only Hollywood, but political and historical," said Julien's president Darren Julien. The dress was last sold at auction in 1999 for $1.26 million, the highest auction price for a Monroe dress to date. It was bought by the late financier Martin Zweig, who kept it in a climate-controlled display case at his Pierre Hotel penthouse in New York. It is being sold by his estate. "She called it skin and beads," said Julien of the gown. And because the dress "was sewn on Marilyn Monroe, Zweig had it professionally mounted on a mannequin. It's never been off it, and is immaculately preserved." Before the sale, the custom-made "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress will be showcased at MANA Contemporary in Jersey City, N.J., as part of an exhibition focusing on Monroe as an artist, from Sept. 25 through Oct. 22. It will include some of her watercolors and handwritten poems, which also will be sold by Julien's.

• Madonna and Guy Ritchie have resolved a months-long custody dispute in New York over where their teenage son should live. Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed Wednesday that the divorced singer and film director reached a settlement. He didn't release any details. Ritchie's lawyer, Peter Bronstein, said 16-year-old Rocco Ritchie will continue to live with his father in London. Madonna's attorney declined to comment. Rocco's court-appointed lawyer didn't return a message seeking comment. In March, she told a state judge that the dispute was causing her client stress. That judge previously had ruled that Rocco should return to his mother's custody after he left her worldwide tour to live with Ritchie in England. But the judge, Deborah Kaplan, urged the couple to reach an agreement on their own.

A Section on 09/08/2016