The nation in brief

3 killed when 2 planes collide at airport

CARROLLTON, Ga. -- Three people died Wednesday when two small airplanes collided in midair at a rural airport in western Georgia where a witness told authorities the pilots may have been trying to land at the same time.

The single-engine planes crashed just before 11 a.m. near the end of the lone runway at West Georgia Regional Airport, said Carroll County Fire Chief Scott Blue. The airport is in Carrollton, about 45 miles west of Atlanta.

"Another pilot in the air said it appeared that both of them were trying to land and one came on top of the other," Blue told The Associated Press. "At this point in time we can't really confirm that."

The Federal Aviation Administration said both were single-engine airplanes -- a Diamond Aircraft DA20C1 and a Beech F33A.

The dead were two men and one woman, Carroll County Chief Deputy Coroner Ed Baskin said. The woman and a man were in one plane and the second man was alone in the other plane, he said.

Muslim's nod for U.S. court called a first

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama has nominated Washington, D.C., attorney Abid Riaz Qureshi for the federal bench. If confirmed, Qureshi, who lives in Maryland, would be the first American of Muslim faith to serve as a federal judge.

Obama nominated Qureshi for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Qureshi's biography at the firm of Latham & Watkins LLP said he specializes in cases involving fraud and securities violations. Qureshi, who graduated from Harvard Law School in 1997 and Cornell University in 1993, also has managed large, complex investigations on behalf of international companies.

An advocacy group called Muslim Advocates is applauding the nomination, saying that diversity helps ensure the fair administration of the law, adding that it is vital for Muslims to be included. The group said Qureshi had worked with the organization on a pro bono basis in two important civil-rights cases.

However, Senate confirmation is uncertain. Congress is in an abbreviated session, and the Senate is scheduled to meet only until the first week in October.

Evidence-room cleanup fouls open cases

HOUSTON -- The FBI is monitoring the investigation by authorities in Texas into the destruction of as many as 20,000 pieces of evidence in Houston-area cases by a deputy constable, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.

Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson announced last week that Christopher Hess, formerly with the Harris County Precinct 4 constable's office, had destroyed evidence while cleaning out a crammed property room.

Anderson has said that besides the nearly 150 cases that have been dismissed, more than 1,000 others are being reviewed.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman said his agency has found that 7,761 items were destroyed on Jan. 15 and out of that, 861 items were traced back to 470 open cases. He said the majority of the items destroyed in January -- 6,900 -- traced back to closed cases.

An attorney for Hess, Burt Springer, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday. But last week, Springer said Hess was only following orders when he cleaned out the property room.

Ferguson activist found slain, car afire

Darren Seals, a black activist who protested in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014, was found shot to death in a burning vehicle in St. Louis County early Tuesday, according to county police.

Seals, 29, of St. Louis, was found at about 2 a.m. in Riverview, one of the small communities that make up St. Louis' predominantly black northern suburbs. He had suffered a single gunshot wound. Police said his first name was spelled Daren, though court records and other activists spell his name as Darren.

No suspects have been arrested or identified, and police have not suggested a motive.

Seals, who also went by the name King D. Seals, was mourned by other activists who took part in the Ferguson protests, which began when a white police officer shot unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black, after a struggle.

Some activists were chilled by the resemblance of Seals' death to the unsolved killing of Deandre Joshua in Ferguson two years ago.

Joshua, 20, also was found shot dead in a burning vehicle.

A Section on 09/08/2016