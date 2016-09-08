Miss Arkansas wins preliminary Miss America talent competition

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, crowned July 9 in Hot Springs, arrives at the Miss America Pageant venue Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields won a $2,000 scholarship Wednesday after winning a preliminary talent competition in the pageant, which culminates with the final round Sunday.

Shields performed a jazz dance routine to the song "Just Keep Moving the Line" from the television show Smash, the Miss America Organization said in a news release.

Shields, a Fayetteville native who attends the University of Arkansas, was named Miss Arkansas in July.

The Miss America final round airs live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.

