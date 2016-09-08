Letters to the Editor

Hurley 'right person'

for Fayetteville schools

Beginning Sept. 13 with early voting, every citizen in Fayetteville will have the chance to elect the next at-large member of the school board. I have lived in Fayetteville from age 8 to 38, and many school board members have come and gone in that time. I have never seen anyone run the kind of campaign Megan Hurley has run.

Megan has visited every school in Fayetteville. She has visited community centers and churches like the Yvonne Richardson Center and St. James Baptist Church. Her own child attends Washington Elementary, but she has shown up at events like Leverett's Back-to-School Night just to introduce herself to the people she will represent if she is elected.

Ideally, school board members should have three things: a deep commitment to public education, some knowledge of finance, and experience as a teacher. Almost all Fayetteville's School Board members have had the first, but very few have had all three. Megan Hurley does.

Megan was a teacher for seven years, first in New York City and then in the Arkansas Delta, teaching high school English. It may sound obvious, but the No. 1 factor impacting Fayetteville students' education is the quality of their teachers, which has everything to do with how teachers are supported. Megan has a deep respect for teachers and a firsthand understanding of how policies approved by the school board impact teachers' ability to do their job effectively.

Megan is a remarkably successful small-business owner who founded and runs Fayetteville's Barre3 studio. That business background will be useful in approaching the weighty financial decisions school board members make.

Megan also knows how to seek feedback and act on it. Megan has the ability not only to find out what changes parents would like to see in our district, but to make sure those changes happen.

With Fayetteville's newly hired superintendent Dr. Wendt, our district has the chance to become more than the sum of our parts. We have the opportunity to support teachers and listen to parents so that every child in Fayetteville loves school and gets a great education. Megan Hurley is the right person to help make that happen.

Justin Minkel

Fayetteville

A suggestion for

an anti-Hillary cartoon

While I will give the Democrat-Gazette some credit for publishing letters both for and against Clinton and Trump, I give you an F for your obvious bias against Trump with respect to the political cartoons you publish. It seems every day you have to take a swipe at Trump and leave Clinton alone.

May I suggest a little more balance in the cartoon category beginning with a cartoon showing Hillary's head on a snake crawling through the grass with signs like: Whitewater, Benghazi, private email server, stealing from the White House, bought by Wall Street. The list goes on. Surely your cartoonist could draw this up without much difficulty.

Pete Rathmell

Garfield

Commentary on 09/09/2016