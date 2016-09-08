Kindergartner left behind on bus, misses 1st day of school

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. — A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy missed his first day of kindergarten after being left alone on a locked school bus for nearly four hours.

The driver didn't notice that Prince Oquendo didn't get off the bus Tuesday at Monocacy Elementary Center in Berks County. The Reading Eagle reported the driver then returned to the bus parking lot and got off without walking up and down the aisles, which is standard procedure.

Prince's mother discovered him missing when he didn't return home after school.

The boy was found on the bus, and his mother took him to a hospital, where he was given fluids and told to rest.

The bus driver has been fired. Officials with the transportation company and the Daniel Boone School District are apologizing for the mishap.