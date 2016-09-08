Jazzman Henderson, band will play Friday

An evening with a Little Rock jazz legend is in store Friday.

Trumpeter Walter Henderson III, who has played with the likes of Pharoah Sanders, Art Porter, Buddy Guy, Redd Foxx and others takes the stage at 7 p.m. for a concert at the Ron Robinson Theater. The show is part of the Arkansas Sounds Series presented by the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies.

The Walter Henderson Group 7 p.m. Friday, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock Admission: $10 (501) 320-5728 www.arkansassounds.com

The 69-year-old Henderson will be joined by Chris Parker on piano, David Higginbotham on bass, tenor saxophonist Matt Dickson, and drummer Jamal Lee.

"I'm the weak link," Henderson says with a laugh. "They are some very capable guys and they've got some real artistic things to say. We're doing some challenging material. A couple of things that are original and other good jazz stuff."

Among those original tunes will be "Uncle Walt," written for Henderson by another Little Rock jazz giant, Art Porter Jr., and "Tyner Waltz," Henderson's tribute to pianist McCoy Tyner.

Henderson grew up in a house full of music, filled with his father's records.

"My father had a record collection of anybody who was anybody," he says. "For the time and the era, he had hard-to-find records ... Miles [Davis], [John] Coltrane. The people he liked were Art Tatum, Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson."

By seventh grade, Henderson picked up the trumpet at Dunbar Junior High School under the instruction of Sylvia M. Clay.

At what was then called Little Rock University (now University of Arkansas at Little Rock), he studied under Donald E. Kramer.

"He was a renowned teacher. God, what a trumpet player, what a teacher, what a brass instrumentalist," Henderson remembers of Kramer.

Henderson says he also learned a thing or two from Little Rock bandleader York Wilborn during this time.

"York played all over. He was very popular at the time. I went to York Wilborn's band to really learn how to play this rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll."

It was also at LRU that Henderson befriended Robert Palmer, the musician and producer who would go on to write the Delta blues study Deep Blues and work as a music critic and reporter for The New York Times.

"We were in a recorder class together," Henderson says. "I think his old man was into music, too, because we had some of the best jazz you could find here."

Expect a tribute to Palmer, who died in 1997, from his old pal at Friday's show.

Another good friend was Little Rock saxophonist John Stubblefield, who died in 2005.

"He was my real music mentor," Henderson says. "John Stubblefield, James Leary, Robert Tresvant were the guys who took me under their wing and helped me learn how to play when I was a kid."

After a stint in the Army from 1969 to 1972, where he played in the 56th and 60th Army Bands, Henderson graduated from Governors State University in University Park, Ill., where he performed with the school's jazz sextet and toured the Far East -- Japan, Korea, Guam, The Philippines, Taiwan and other places. He and his family eventually settled in Chicago, where he performed and recorded.

In the 1990s, he worked and toured with Bobby Irving, who was Miles Davis' bandleader after the trailblazing trumpeter emerged from retirement in the '80s.

By 2005, he was back in Little Rock.

He's ingrained himself into the music community here, playing with Amasa Hines, Velvet Kente and the Funkanites.

"These young kids, man, they fascinate me," he says. "I'm impressed with them. They're playing original material and not just stuff that everybody knows and recognizes."

Weekend on 09/08/2016