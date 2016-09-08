In Laos, Obama talks trade, nostalgia

LUANG PRABANG, Laos -- President Barack Obama on Wednesday interrupted his tour of China and Laos to visit a historic city of Buddhist temples and French colonial villas.

Obama strolled shoeless under the sloped roofs of the Buddhist monastery Wat Xieng Thong, shopped for paper lanterns on a side street in the middle of town, and drank from a coconut with a straw while peering at the boats on the Mekong River, savoring a tropical afternoon that he said reminded him of his early childhood in Indonesia.

"It's very familiar to me," Obama said at a town-hall-style meeting of young people at a university in Laos.

For all the nostalgia, there was a geopolitical rationale for the president's pilgrimage to Luang Prabang, the former capital. Obama has made engagement with Southeast Asia a top priority of his foreign policy. And he used his session with the group, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, to promote one of the pillars of that policy, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal that includes several Southeast Asian countries but not China.

A young Vietnamese man asked Obama about the failure of Congress to ratify the trade pact, and whether the prospects for the agreement would be better or worse under a new president. Qualms about the future of the agreement are widespread in Southeast Asia, where Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam are all signatories to it.

"I believe it will be ratified because it's the right thing to do," Obama said, offering the audience a brief tutorial in Washington politics.

"We're in a political season now, and it's always difficult to get things done," he said. "Congress isn't doing much right now; they're all going home and talking to constituents, trying to get re-elected. After the election, people can refocus attention on why this is so important."

Obama said the trade agreement was important because it would level the playing field and prevent certain countries from turning inward. Still, he acknowledged that free trade had come under political pressure in the past year, in part because the benefits of these deals are seen by some to flow to the owners of companies rather than workers.

At one point, Obama noted that many societies, particularly in the Arab world, fracture along tribal lines and that the great virtue of the United States was its openness to people from all races, creeds and nationalities.

"Not everybody in America agrees with me on this, by the way," Obama said, referring to the presidential campaign in the U.S. After a pregnant pause, the president smiled and said, "I'll leave it at that."

Obama expressed no misgivings about putting so much emphasis on Southeast Asia.

"If we weren't here, interacting and learning from you, and understanding the culture of the region, we'll be left behind," he said. "We'll miss an opportunity."

With barely five months left in his term, Obama has begun talking about what he will do after his presidency. One project is to continue his involvement with the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, and he said his presidential center would work with the group. His wife, Michelle, plans to travel abroad to work on global health issues, he said.

After the visit to Luang Prabang, Obama returned to the Laotian capital, Vientiane, for a gala dinner as part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Philippine officials said President Rodrigo Duterte met informally with Obama in a holding room before the dinner, the pair's first meeting since Duterte's directed strong language at a reporter while referring to Obama earlier this week. That had caused Obama to cancel a formal meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

There was no immediate statement from the White House.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said the leaders had met.

"They met at the holding room, and they were the last persons to leave the holding room. I can't say how long they met," he said. "It all springs from the fact the relationship between the Philippines and the United States is firm, very strong. The basis for this relationship is historical, and both leaders realize this. And I'm very happy that it happened."

All of the leaders at the summit made their way through the holding room before heading to the banquet hall.

A Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Charles Joe, also said Obama and Duterte met in the holding room. He said it was a mutually agreed-upon meeting but that he had no details of what was discussed.

Obama and Duterte entered the dinner venue separately, and they were seated far apart and did not interact with each other during the dinner that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

On Monday, hours before arriving in Laos, Duterte told Philippine reporters he wouldn't accept questions from Obama about extrajudicial killings that have occurred during his crackdown on suspected drug dealers and users. More than 2,000 people have been killed in the crackdown since he took office June 30.

"I do not have any master except the Filipino people, nobody but nobody. You must be respectful. Do not just throw questions, Duterte said in response to a reporter's question. Then, using a Tagalog phrase that can be translated as "son of a b****," he added, "I will swear at you in that forum."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Landler of The New York Times and by Jim Gomez of The Associated Press.

