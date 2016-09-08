House Republicans plan next step

WASHINGTON -- The House plans to vote as early as next week on an effort to impeach Internal Revenue Service chief John Koskinen.

Other issues still to be addressed by congressional GOP leaders are how to avert a federal shutdown and how to finance federal efforts to contain the Zika virus, even as the approaching elections pressure them to avoid riling voters.

House Republicans met privately Wednesday for the first time since Congress returned from summer recess, and leaders said GOP lawmakers will meet again next week to discuss their next steps on Koskinen's impeachment. They said a House vote would come sometime after that.

Conservatives have pushed for Koskinen's removal since last year, saying he has impeded their investigation of how the IRS treated tea party groups several years ago -- before he led the agency.

Others worry that with the effort likely to fail in the Senate, if it makes it that far, pushing it needlessly risks making the GOP look too partisan just before voters go to the polls.

"Members are going to vote the way they want to vote on this," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters. But he added, "You have members on both sides of this."

The impeachment drive has prompted little enthusiasm among GOP leaders and is solidly opposed by Democrats.

Even if the House votes to impeach Koskinen -- the equivalent of formally charging him with a crime -- the move is expected to go nowhere in the Senate, which has final say on removing an official from office.

A resolution introduced by conservatives accuses Koskinen of not cooperating with congressional subpoenas for documents and making false statements to Congress about destroyed emails in the investigation. Koskinen has said the accusations are without substance.

Republican leaders hope to resolve that and other issues and send Congress home by September's end so lawmakers can campaign.

In a post-summer fixture for Congress, Republicans and Democrats remain divided over federal expenditures.

Lawmakers have a long way to go to complete spending legislation to keep agencies functioning after Sept. 30.

With little chance of completing all 12 spending bills by then, the key questions are how many weeks a temporary spending package will last and whether the GOP can garner enough votes for such a measure without triggering a government shutdown.

Many conservatives want to provide temporary spending into early next year, instead of extending it only into December.

They don't want to let a post-election, lame-duck session of Congress make the year's spending decisions because they say retiring lawmakers who no longer must face voters are more inclined to accept wasteful spending.

President Barack Obama and Senate Democrats oppose that idea.

Even Ryan has said he wants to keep negotiating into the fall on full-year spending measures.

Some conservatives said Wednesday that they might support a short-term spending bill into December in exchange for language blocking money to resettle Syrian refugees in the United States, language opposed by most Democrats.

Late Tuesday, the Senate used its first vote since returning from recess to highlight that partisan battling remains over financing the battle against Zika.

For the third time this year, Senate Democrats blocked a Republican measure to battle the virus.

A 52-46 vote to advance the money fell short of the required 60 votes, as Democrats opposed provisions that block Zika prevention and treatment money from going to Planned Parenthood clinics in Puerto Rico.

Republicans called that a shaky excuse compared to the threat of the mosquito-carried Zika virus. No. 3 Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said the GOP was using the bill "to assuage the hard right."

There have been dozens of Zika cases in the political battleground state of Florida. Tuesday's vote could prod Republicans to attach Zika money to temporary spending legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday that he is in talks with the White House and Senate Democrats about breaking the deadlock over the Zika virus.

"We're looking for a way forward, and I'm hopeful and optimistic that we'll be able to do that," McConnell said.

McConnell said he is prepared to move as soon as next week a stopgap funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, that would keep the government open through Dec. 9.

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said of Republicans that he was "hopeful they understand the predicament they've created."

"They can't close the government again," he said. "We're going to be totally reasonable."

Part of the spending fight is over the Pentagon. Republicans want to use emergency war funds to artificially increase the basic defense budget by $16 billion next year.

The Obama administration and its Democratic allies oppose the idea, saying if Republicans want more money for defense, domestic programs will have to receive an equal boost. Senate Democrats also blocked that measure from advancing Tuesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram and Erica Werner of The Associated Press; and by Mike DeBonis and Kelsey Snell of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/08/2016