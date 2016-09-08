Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. Take a chance on love and see where it leads.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): By taking only one or two actions a day toward a goal, you will land in a significantly different future from the future you'd have were you to take no action at all. Go back to the plan you abandoned and rework it into smaller chunks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your loved one's happiness needn't come at the expense of your own. Keep looking for a mutually satisfying arrangement. This can be struck without either party feeling at all compromised.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Though you're not trying to be and don't want to be, you can't help it: You're charming, and they are under your spell.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your sense of connection extends joyfully to all you touch and even what you don't touch. You can feel the energy of the people who paved the roads you drive on, the man out walking his dog and the bird soaring above it all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're not shallow or small-minded; nor are you the least bit petty. It is therefore hard for you to imagine the mindset that some are coming from, but try.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sometimes you feel like an extra sipping coffee in the background, and you're good with the ambient role. However, don't get too comfortable there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are people around you who are underrated and under-appreciated time and again. You're the one who sees how brilliant and special they are, and you'll help them see it, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To appease the powers that rule tomorrow, a sacrifice must be made today -- not just any sacrifice, though. It doesn't matter if it's something hard or easy to give, it only matters that it's the right thing to give.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Like a homing pigeon, you'll explore vast distances, traveling far and wide to complete your mission, which, at the end of the day, always wraps up in the same place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You expect much of yourself and often deliver on these expectations. Frustration is natural, but immature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money is a motivator, but not a big one. Your true desire is for knowledge, experience and wisdom.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no greater thrill for you today than the excited buzz that comes with putting something in the world that wasn't there before.

