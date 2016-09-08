Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Living in an apartment or a condominium has its advantages, but you should be extra-vigilant about your safety, and the security of your apartment and vehicle, too. Here are some hints for you:

• Keep the windows and doors in your apartment and car locked at all times. Keep blinds and curtains drawn.

• Make sure the parking lot is well-lighted.

• Remove all valuables from your car.

• Have a conversation with your insurance company regarding renters insurance. It's a must-have.

• Report any suspicious activity to the office and the police. Both need a log of incidents in order to see patterns of crime, if any exist.

Enjoy your community, but be safe.

DEAR READERS: Stinky sink? Fill an ice-cube tray with vinegar and drop a lemon wedge into each compartment. Freeze, then drop a couple of cubes down the sink and run the disposal. Fresh will happen fast.

You keep a supply of vinegar on hand, don't you? It's cheap, readily available and a workhorse in the kitchen.

Always run cold water down the drain; hot water could make any grease present clog the sink.

DEAR READERS: You can find bra extenders in the lingerie department, but don't forget to check out the sewing-notions department and look there, also. You'll save up to two-thirds on the cost.

DEAR HELOISE: What is good for cleaning eyeglasses? The eyeglass merchant says it's bad to use window-pane cleaners; we should use the liquid spray that he sells. What is best?

-- J.K.C., via email

DEAR READER: Rubbing alcohol works well, but all you really need is a dry microfiber cloth! Use it dry, and gently rub away all smears!

DEAR HELOISE: This is my beef: People who check out your purchases and make personal comments on what you are buying.

I recently bought some bras at a major discount retailer. A lady said, "I like these extra-large sizes also, but you don't look as big as the picture shows."

Another one, when buying my hair dye: "Does that work? I can't tell where your gray hair is!"

Thanks, I feel better now!

-- A Reader in Denver

