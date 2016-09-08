ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Remembering 9/11

The Mercy Seat by Neil LaBute at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday will mark the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The show is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets are $20, $15 for senior citizens (65-plus), military and students. Call (501) 374-2615 or visit eventbrite.com.

'Curious Devotion'

"Curious Devotion," installations by Danielle Riede, Dawn Holder and Langdon Graves, and "Pluralism, Social Lens #33, Direct Action: Outdoor Public Art Installation by David Graeve," a large-scale lantern sculpture at the University of Central Arkansas and around downtown Conway, open with a reception, 4-6 p.m. today in the Baum Gallery, McCastlain Hall, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. "Curious Devotions" will be up through Oct. 20; Graeve's installations will be on display through Oct. 7. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Call (501) 450-5793 or visit uca.edu/art/baum.

Acoustic shows

Singer-songwriter-producer Steve Azar will perform an acoustic solo show 6 p.m. today at the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. The show is part of the university's Arvest Concert Series. Admission is free. Call (870) 508-6109 or email ckeirn@asumh.edu.

Dixieland performs

Five-piece Dixieland band Bootheel Underground performs at 7 p.m. today at the Ritz, 306 W. Main St., Blytheville, under the auspices of the Arts Council of Mississippi County. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call (870) 762-1744, email artsmissico@yahoo.com or visit artsmissco.org.

FRIDAY

Electile Dysfunction

TV's Spy Eye News team turns a divided-by-the-election Little Rock family into celebrities, while a local evangelist has opened a church so large it raises cattle in its back forty in Electile Dysfunction, the latest two-act satirical comedy from the Main Thing (Brett Ihler, Steve Farrell and Vicki Farrell), 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 19 at the Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $22. Call (501) 372-0205 or visit TheJointArgenta.com.

'Personal Rituals'

Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, opens "Heinbockel, Nolley and Peterson: Personal Rituals," watercolors by Amanda Heinbockel, fiber art by Marianne Nolley and humans-compared-to-insect mixed media works by Brianna Peterson, with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday during 2nd Friday Art Night. William B. Jones will sign copies of his new book, Petit Jean: A Wilderness Adventure, in the Museum Store. Little Rock brewer Rebel Kettle Brewing Co. will supply Arkansas-made beer; Amy Garland and Nick Devlin will perform. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 4. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the reception and galleries and parking are free; admission to the historic grounds is $2.50, $1 for children under 18, $1.50 for senior citizens. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit HistoricArkansas.org.

Percussion ensemble

Episcopal Collegiate School's percussion ensemble the Steelcats will perform at the at Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, as part of the museum's 2nd Friday Art Night activities, 5-8 p.m. Friday. The museum will serve hors d'oeuvres provided by Capital Bar & Grill and complimentary beverages. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685.

'Coming Home'

Cantrell Gallery, 8206 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, hosts "Always Coming Home," an exhibit of new paintings by Maumelle artist John Wooldridge, opening with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will be up through Oct. 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or by appointment. Admission to the reception and gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

Dramatic reading

The annual Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Playwright's Theatre will feature Hendrix College alumni and students reading A Stupid Game of Dungeons and Dragons by Eric Walker, Hendrix class of 2016 and winner of the 2016 Hendrix-Murphy Student Playwriting Contest, 7 p.m. Friday in Cabe Theatre at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. An audience discussion and a reception will follow in Mills Lobby. The reading is co-sponsored by the college's theater arts and dance department and the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language. Admission is free. Call (501) 450-4597, email vanaman@hendrix.edu or visit hendrix.edu/hendrixmurphy.

SATURDAY

Film 'fiddles'

The Miller-Porfiris Duo -- Anton Miller, violin, and Rita Porfiris, viola -- will perform under three silent films, Pollyanna, The Violin Maker of Cremona and Edison Films' The Great Train Robbery, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, free for K-college students. Call (501) 350-2030 or visit ChamberMusicLR.com.

Historical musical

Russ Pierce plays firebrand Founding Father John Adams, spearheading the cause of American "independency," in the Foundation of Arts for Northeast Arkansas' production of 1776 (music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, book by Peter Stone), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe St., Jonesboro. Tickets are $17, $8 for children. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Face film festival

The city of Piggott's 60th anniversary of the filming of the movie A Face in the Crowd, Friday-Saturday, includes a 1 p.m. Saturday location tour around the community where various scenes from the movie were produced, a 2 p.m. open house at the Matilda and Karl Pfeiffer Museum (where Andy Griffith as Lonesome Rhodes gets the "call" to transition from radio to television); and a 3 p.m. open house at the Hemingway/Pfeiffer Museum. At 6 p.m., the Piggott High Marching Mohawk Band will host a dinner at the Piggott Community Center featuring guests from the movie, a concert and an auction that includes movie memorabilia, followed by a special screening of the film. Tickets, $20, will be on sale at each of the four open house locations. All proceeds benefit the band. Call (901) 246-7647.

SUNDAY

Andrew & Polly

Los Angeles-based, husband-and-wife kids' duo Andrew & Polly (Andrew Barkan and 2000 Central High graduate Polly Hall) will make their Little Rock debut at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Murphy Theater, Pulaski Academy, 12701 Hinson Road, Little Rock. The performance is a benefit for Little Rock synagogue Congregation Agudath Achim. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 3-12, free for kids under 3. Call (501) 225-1683.

Pearl's Girls

Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs, will host an encore performance of Pearl's Girls, a one-act play by Isobel McQuiston, 3 p.m. Sunday in Anthony Chapel. Admission is free. Call (800) 366-4664 or (501) 262-9300 or email gardeninfo@garvangardens.org.

Weekend on 09/08/2016