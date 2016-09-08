Dixie Chicks, singer John Fullbright to perform

The Dixie Chicks, in the midst of their first American tour in a decade, will perform Friday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Elle King will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $53.50, $74.50, $96 or $119.

Calling their foray the DCX MMXVI World Tour, the famously controversial Dixie Chicks have not mellowed with age just because George W. Bush is no longer president. Lead singer Natalie Maines has criticized country music radio stations for their support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and at recent concerts, the Chicks have performed beneath a huge, defaced photo of Trump with a goatee, mustache and devil horns.

The Chicks have not released an album of new music since Taking the Long Way in 2006.

Opening act King (daughter of former Saturday Night Live actor Rob Schneider) released her first single, "Ex's & Oh's," on her debut album in 2015. She has also toured with Dashboard Confessional, Train, Ed Sheeran and Modest Mouse.

Verizon Arena, East Broadway and Interstate 30, North Little Rock, (800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com

...

Singer-songwriter John Fullbright will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock in the opening of the 2016-2017 season of Oxford American magazine's "Archetypes & Troubadours" series. Tickets are $23.25, $36.25 or $38.50.

Fullbright is a native of Okemah, Okla., which was also the home of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Fullbright, who released his debut album, Live at the Blue Door, in 2009, has been compared to Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and Randy Newman. He followed his debut with From the Ground Up in 2012 and Songs in 2014.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

The Legends of Arkansas Music and Craft Festival will be held from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday in a field behind Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. Admission is free.

There will be two stages, Local and Plaza, with music by Bluesboy Jag, Mark Currey, Gus & Kevin Kirby, Gil Franklin, Rockabilly Riot, The P-47's, Silvia Stems, Black River Pearl, Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, Sarah Cecil with David Mead, Big Piph, Bad Match, Dangerous Idiots, Sad Daddy, Chris James, The Uh Huhs, Paul Prater and Amasa Hines.

Argenta Plaza, 520 Main St., North Little Rock, LegendsofAr@gmail.com, LegendsofArkansas.com

...

Shakey Graves will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 the day of the show.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Louisiana Soul Revival, featuring Doug Duffey, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Attagirl, I Was Afraid and Colour Design will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Montu will perform at 9:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Tragikly White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

Randall Shreve & The Devilles will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8.

With Our Arms to the Sun will perform, along with opening act Socionic, at 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Joe Pitts will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thirst N' Howl in Little Rock. Admission is free.

The Intruders will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Thirst N' Howl, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

...

Dead Soldiers will perform at 8 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy and Poor Ol' Uncle Fatty will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

The Foul Play Cabaret burlesque troupe will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

Country crooner Charley Pride will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Center at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. Admission is $39.

East Arkansas Community Center Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, eacc.edu.

Weekend on 09/08/2016