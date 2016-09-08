Clinton blasts Trump's comments on military generals, Putin

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took part Wednesday evening in a national security forum moderated by NBC Today show anchor Matt Lauer aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. The candidates appeared separately in back-to-back sessions.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump on Thursday for his condemnation of American military generals and his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying her Republican opponent had "failed" at proving he can be commander in chief.

"Every Republican holding or seeking office in this country should be asked if they agree with Donald Trump about these statements," Clinton said in a morning news conference.

Clinton's remarks followed a Wednesday night national security forum at which the presidential candidates made back-to-back appearances.

The Democrat was repeatedly challenged on her email use at the State Department and her vote as a senator for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She also flushed out several national security priorities if she is elected, including trying to take out the leader of the Islamic State and vowing to defeat the extremist group without putting U.S. troops on the ground in Iraq or Syria.

Trump did little to counter the criticism that he lacks detailed policy proposals, particularly regarding the Islamic State. He both insisted he has a private blueprint for defeating the extremist group and that he would demand a plan from military leaders within 30 days of taking office.

But he was also harshly critical of the military, saying America's generals have been "reduced to rubble" under Obama. Asked to square his request for military options with that criticism, Trump said simply: "They'll probably be different generals."

The Republican also renewed his praise for Putin and his disdain for President Barack Obama, saying that the Russian enjoyed an 82 percent approval rating. "The man has very strong control over a country," Trump said. "It's a very different system, and I don't happen to like the system, but certainly, in that system, he's been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader."

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Clinton suggested she agreed with Democrats who say she is being held to a different standard in the White House race.

"I don't understand the reasons for it," she said. "I find it frustrating, but it's part of the landscape we live in."

