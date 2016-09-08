Bruce Springsteen again breaks record for longest U.S. show

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band during their "The River Tour 2016" at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Springsteen has canceled his concert in North Carolina, citing the state's new law blocking anti-discrimination rules covering the LGBT community. In a statement on his website Friday, April 8, 2016, Springsteen said he was canceling the concert scheduled for Sunday in Greensboro because of the law, which critics say discriminates against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band just don't want to leave the stage.

Wednesday night's concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia lasted nearly four hours, four minutes, breaking the previous record for the group's longest U.S. show set last week.

Philadelphia Daily News sports statistician and Springsteen fan Bob Vetrone Jr. clocked the show at four hours, three minutes, 46 seconds.

The band played four hours Aug. 30 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Boss' longest show in the world was four hours, six minutes in Helsinki, Finland, in 2012.

Springsteen's 75-show U.S. and European The River Tour wraps up with a show in Foxborough, Mass., on Sept. 14.

Foxborough officials voted last week to extend its concert curfew by 15 minutes, to 11:30 p.m., for Springsteen.