RAZORBACKS REPORT: Bielema big on studying 4th downs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas went 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions in its 21-20 victory over Louisiana Tech.

The Razorbacks probably needed every one of those conversions to dodge an upset bid from the Bulldogs.

Coach Bret Bielema said he intently studied the analytics of fourth downs over the summer through a program made by an outfit that employs the son of Arkansas offensive analyst Rob Ash.

"It's something I really looked at during the off- season," Bielema said. "Probably one of the more enjoyable off-season studies I've had, and it really takes you deep into fourth down, use of the clock, end-of-game scenarios, end of half, and I was even last night looking at it in my hotel, and first thing this morning. It really made me look at when fourth down should be called in the game, and why you would do it."

Only one other team -- Western Michigan (4 for 4) -- was perfect on more fourth-down conversions than the Razorbacks during the opening week.

Arkansas scored the game-winning touchdown on Austin Allen's 4-yard throwback pass to tight end Jeremy Sprinkle with 6:37 remaining, then iced the game with 1:27 left on Kody Walker's 3-yard bull run on fourth and inches from the Louisiana Tech 37.

The Razorbacks' second scoring drive, a 63-yard sequence early in the second quarter, also featured a fourth-down conversion. Allen threw a strike over the middle to Keon Hatcher for 18 yards on fourth and 7 from the Tech 35, leading to Jared Cornelius' 13-yard touchdown catch two plays later.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos called the decisions to go on fourth-down awesome, particularly the game-clincher by Walker.

"That's how you win games," Enos said. "You can't play with scared money, as they say. We've got a good, physical, offensive line. We've got Kody Walker back there, who we believe in 100 percent, and everybody on the sideline was all in with it."

Injury report

Bret Bielema gave positive reviews for the likelihood of cornerback DJ Dean and receiver Jared Cornelius playing at TCU on Saturday.

Dean sat out the opener while continuing to recover from a pulled hamstring, while Cornelius came out of the Hogs' victory over Louisiana Tech with a nagging back issue that limited him in Tuesday's practice.

"We expect him full go Thursday, Friday, Saturday," Bielema said. "I think it's safe to say that no one is going to stop him from getting out there."

Bielema said Dean had relatively little soreness on Wednesday after going through a full practice Tuesday.

Dean wanted to play on Saturday, Bielema said, but "we tried to protect him because I knew this game was going to be a big one for him, since he's from East Texas and was recruited by TCU."

Boltin' Colton

Line coach Kurt Anderson said he was duly impressed by tackle Colton Jackson's speed in tracking down cornerback Prince Sam at the end of his 34-yard interception return last week. The potential touchdown-saving tackle added expectations, however.

"Colton took the proper angle and he was shot out of a cannon," Anderson said.

"That effort was unbelievable. But I told him that he's outed. So any time he's on the backside and doesn't get the backside [linebacker] cut on the outside zone, that's B.S. on him. Because I've seen what he can do. ... So every Will [weakside linebacker] should be cut off on the back side of the outside zone by Colton Jackson because I've seen him run a 4.24."

Bret and Dari

SEC Network host Dari Nowkhah confirmed during his talk at the NWA Touchdown Club on Wednesday that he received a text from Bret Bielema while on the air following his prediction that LSU would beat Arkansas this season.

Bielema referenced the text in a recent press conference.

Nowkhah said the text read: "You picked LSU to beat us? Quit sniffing glue." Nowkhah said Bielema also included an emoji of a face laughing so hard it was crying.

"In this business, there are not enough head coaches that are real, that will say what needs to be said and will not back down from an opportunity to make a statement," Nowkhah said of Bielema after his talk.

"I think the vast majority of the statements he makes are out of nothing but love for his players and his program. There's no way in the world not to respect that."

Extra points

• Arkansas receivers Keon Hatcher and Drew Morgan are scheduled to join Bret Bielema during his weekly radio show at 7 p.m. today.

• TCU has posted eight 11-victory seasons in the past 11 years. The Horned Frogs record of 112-30 (.789) since 2005 ranks fifth in the country behind Ohio State, Boise State, Alabama and Oregon.

• TCU ranks fourth nationally with 73.3 percent third-down conversions (11 of 15). Arkansas is tied for No. 113 (25 percent).

