Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker enters innocent plea in DWI case

Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker has pleaded innocent to driving while intoxicated and other charges.

Baker, R-Conway, entered the plea through attorney Frank Shaw in a document filed Tuesday in Faulkner County District Court. Baker, 59, also is charged with refusal to take a breath test and driving left of center. He had been scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 3.

Baker, who was arrested Aug. 26 in Conway, is free on $1,395 bond.

For years, Baker fought efforts to allow Conway restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages. Faulkner County is dry, but many restaurants now are treated as private clubs and allowed to sell alcohol.

In a police report, Conway officers described Baker as "verbally belligerent and emotional" after they arrested him. He has since apologized.

State Desk on 09/08/2016