Arkansas woman killed when minivan overturns, ejecting her, police say

A Lowell woman was killed after being ejected from a minivan in a rollover crash last month, Arkansas State Police said in a report released Thursday.

Judy Kay Clark, 57, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Venture north in the 4200 block of Luper Road in Lowell when the vehicle left the road shortly before 8 p.m. Aug. 19, according to authorities.

The minivan then struck a pole, went airborne over a highway and overturned, causing Clark to be ejected and fatally hurt, state police said.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Clark’s death was the 360th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police figures.