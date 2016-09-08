Arkansas-TCU preview: 4 things to know

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Austin Allen, Arkansas quarterback, talks with offensive coordinator Dan Enos during the fourth quarter against Louisiana Tech on Saturday Sept. 3, 2016 during the game in Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (1-0) at No. 15 TCU (1-0), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Line: TCU by 7 1/2.

Series record: Arkansas leads 42-24-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

After tough season-opening victories for both, the former Southwest Conference rivals meet for the first time since 1991, which was Arkansas' last season before moving to the SEC. TCU has a 14-game home winning streak, which ranks only behind Florida State (21) and Clemson (16), and won those games by an average margin of 29 points.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU defensive ends vs. Arkansas offensive line. The Horned Frogs have their sack leaders from the past two years with the return of right defensive end James McFarland, who missed 2015 with a broken toe while All-Big 12 right left end Josh Carraway led the team in sacks. While their starters up front average 311 pounds each, the Razorbacks allowed four sacks in the opener against Louisiana Tech.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: RB Rawleigh Williams III. In his first game since a neck injury midway through last season, Williams opened the season with 24 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

TCU: WR/KR KaVontae Turpin. The 5-foot-9, 153-pound sparkplug tied a career high in the opener against South Dakota State with seven catches for 62 yards, and had an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

New TCU quarterback Kenny Hill was a sophomore starter at Texas A&M two years ago for the Aggies' overtime victory over Arkansas in the Dallas Cowboys' NFL stadium about 20 miles from the TCU campus. .. When TCU finished its undefeated 2010 season with a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin, current Arkansas coach Bret Bielema was coaching the Badgers. ... The last SEC team to visit Fort Worth was Vanderbilt in 2003, 20 years after Ole Miss played there. ... Former Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads is now the defensive backs coach at Arkansas.