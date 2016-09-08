2 Arkansas women killed in collision

A crash on U.S. 62 in Benton County left two women dead Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

While pulling out of a private drive, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix failed to yield to a westbound 2015 GMC Sierra, causing the two vehicles to collide, police said.

The crash, which occurred about 3:13 p.m., killed Pontiac driver Elizabeth Mullins, 56, and her passenger, Melody Hulsey, 49, both of Rogers, according to the report.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Metro on 09/08/2016