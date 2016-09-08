2 Arkansas women killed in collision

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Posted: September 8, 2016 at 5:45 a.m.

Michael Woods
Credit: NWA Democrat-Gazette
 Police investigate the scene of a two vehicle accident on highway 62 just south of North Airport Loop in Rogers Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

A crash on U.S. 62 in Benton County left two women dead Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.


FULL COVERAGE: Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

While pulling out of a private drive, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix failed to yield to a westbound 2015 GMC Sierra, causing the two vehicles to collide, police said.

The crash, which occurred about 3:13 p.m., killed Pontiac driver Elizabeth Mullins, 56, and her passenger, Melody Hulsey, 49, both of Rogers, according to the report.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Metro on 09/08/2016

Sign up for free, daily email alerts from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES