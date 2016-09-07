Zika, spending bills confront returning lawmakers

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers returning to Washington after a seven-week break picked up right where they left off -- feuding about legislation to battle the mosquito-borne Zika virus and deadlocked over the defense budget.

In its first vote Tuesday, Senate Democrats for the third time blocked a $1.1 billion Zika funding package and an accompanying Veterans Affairs spending bill over restrictions on Planned Parenthood. They were set to vote to prevent the Senate from turning to a $576 billion Pentagon spending measure.

"It's hard to explain why -- despite their own calls for funding -- Senate Democrats decided to block a bill that could help keep pregnant women and babies safer from Zika," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "It's also hard to explain why -- despite the array of terror attacks we've seen across the world -- Senate Democrats decided to block a bill that could help keep the American people safer from threats."

Democrats oppose the Zika measure as it bars Planned Parenthood clinics in Zika-suffering Puerto Rico from receiving new money to treat the disease and curb its spread. The legislation also would ease, over the objections of environmentalists, permitting requirements for pesticide spraying to kill the mosquitoes that can spread the virus.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans had "loaded it up with poison-pill riders to assuage the hard right."

Republicans added those provisions to the measure in June, along with spending cuts to help pay for the Zika bill, saying they are reasonable priorities that reflect their control of the House and Senate.

The Zika threat hasn't gripped the public as Ebola did two years ago, but pressure is building as dozens of mosquito-transmitted Zika cases have been confirmed in the political battleground state of Florida since lawmakers left Washington in July.

Last month, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden announced the agency would run out of funding for programs to combat the virus by the end of this month. "The cupboard is bare," he said.

The defense bill, meanwhile, is caught in a furious battle sparked by a Republican move to use emergency war funds to try to artificially increase the basic Pentagon budget by $16 billion next year. President Barack Obama's administration and its Democratic allies on Capitol Hill are dead set against the idea, which breaks with a hard-won budget deal that's less than a year old; they say that if Republicans want more money for defense, domestic programs will have to receive an equal boost.

The defense battle won't be resolved until after Election Day, but Tuesday's vote on Zika should send the warring parties back to the drawing board, and it appears likely that the provision targeting Planned Parenthood -- and perhaps the underlying $95 million worth of social services grants -- will have to be dropped from the measure.

"We're going to work through these issues and I'm sure we'll have a successful outcome to make sure just that the trains are running on time," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told hometown radio host Stan Milam of AM 1380 in Janesville on Tuesday.

On the Zika virus, which has spread over the summer and is linked to birth defects, Ryan said, "I do believe we'll find some kind of resolution."

"Despite Senate Democrats' obstruction of the House-passed $1.1 billion bill to fight Zika, we are confident resources will get approved in September," Ryan spokesman AshLee Strong said.

For his part, Ryan has to navigate some tricky waters on the underlying stopgap spending bill, known in Washington-speak as a continuing resolution. Some conservatives want to block any postelection session and are pressing for a continuing resolution that keeps the government open until March or so. But Obama and Senate Democrats are against the idea -- they want a full-year spending agreement completed this year -- and Ryan said he wants to keep negotiating on the full-year spending bills through the fall.

Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat, on Tuesday said an extension of current spending "should be in my view be passed as soon as possible, it should go to sometime in December" and budget work should be finished by the end of the year.

But Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., told reporters last week that "we are not going to agree to a long-term [continuing resolution]." He added, "We are not doing anything into next year. Republicans should be aware of that right now."

As the inauguration of the next president looms in January, a multiyear restoration of the Capitol Dome is nearing completion, and the Rotunda reopened for visitors on Tuesday, free of scaffolding and safety netting that prevented visitors from a full view of its artwork.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press and by Kelsey Snell of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/07/2016