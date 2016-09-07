The world in brief

Hurricane hits Mexico; boat flips, 2 die

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Hurricane Newton shattered windows, downed trees and knocked out power Tuesday in parts of the twin resorts of Los Cabos, but the areas were spared severe damage.

A shrimp boat capsized in rough seas in the Gulf of California, killing two people and leaving three others missing, authorities said.

Newton made landfall at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in the morning as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph.

Palm trees were toppled along Cabo San Lucas’ coastal boulevard and some windows were broken. But there was calm as firefighters cleaned trash from the streets.

After passing over the resort area, Newton moved northward up the interior of the peninsula and was expected to move over the gulf, which is also known as the Sea of Cortez. On Tuesday night, its center was about 45 miles south-southeast of Mulege on Mexico’s Gulf Coast, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

U.K. cleric sentenced over ISIS oath

LONDON — One of the United Kingdom’s best-known radical Islamic preachers was sentenced Tuesday to 5½ years in prison for encouraging support for the Islamic State extremist group.

Anjem Choudary has been one of the faces of radical Islam in the U.K. for years, leading groups under names including al-Muhajiroun, Islam4UK and Muslims Against Crusades.

The 49-year-old London-born preacher ran into trouble in 2014 after his name appeared on an oath circulating online that declared the legitimacy of the “proclaimed Islamic Caliphate State.” Choudary denied encouraging his followers to support the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, and said the oath was made without his knowledge.

Police said Tuesday that evidence from authorities in Indonesia established that Choudary and co-defendant Mohammed Mizanur Rahman “were key in the publication of their oath of allegiance.”

Choudary and Rahman, 33, were found guilty of inviting support for the Islamic State between June 29, 2014, and March 6, 2015. Rahman also was sentenced to 5½ years.

Salvadoran finds asylum in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua said Tuesday that it has given political asylum to former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes, who has come under scrutiny back home for a truce with gangs during his administration and also is facing multiple legal cases.

The Nicaraguan government’s official Daily Gazette published a notice announcing that Funes, his partner and three children have all been granted asylum. It said their lives and physical integrity are in danger as a result of “fighting in favor of democracy, peace, justice and human rights.”

Funes said via Twitter that he decided to seek asylum Aug. 31 “after confirming the political persecution that is being initiated against me.”

According to the Gazette, the petition was dated Thursday, the same day El Salvador’s Supreme Court ordered the release of a list of Funes’ government-funded trips abroad while in office. The asylum was granted the next day.

Funes, a former journalist who was elected as a member of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front party, is facing a civil prosecution back home over charges of illicit enrichment. Investigators say he and his family need to justify the origin of more than $700,000 in income.

Nobel panel drops 2 in scientist scandal

STOCKHOLM — The panel that awards the Nobel Prize in medicine is dismissing two judges for their roles in a scandal over a stem-cell scientist at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute.

Nobel Assembly secretary Thomas Perlmann told Swedish news agency TT on Tuesday that Harriet Wallberg and Anders Hamsten would be asked to leave the 50-member group, which will announce the annual award next month.

Wallberg and Hamsten already have left high-ranking jobs at Karolinska, where criticism arose over how the institute handled allegations of scientific misconduct against stemcell scientist Dr. Paolo Macchiarini.

Once considered a pioneer in windpipe transplants, Macchiarini was fired after being accused of falsifying his resume and misrepresenting his work.

Prosecutors are investigating him on accusations of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two patients. He disputes all accusations.