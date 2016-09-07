Woman who drowned infant in toilet has her sentence cut

NIANTIC, Conn. — A Connecticut woman who admitted drowning her newborn in a toilet a decade ago, when she was a teenager, has had her 18-year prison sentence commuted.

The state Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday ordered that Panna Krom of Danbury be released Sept. 30.

Krom said she killed the baby in 2006 because she feared the reaction of her family, from whom she had hidden her pregnancy. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2008.

Krom's lawyers argued her sentence was harsher than those given to others in similar circumstances. They also say the now 26-year-old Krom is a model prisoner.

Danbury State's Attorney Stephen J. Sedensky III opposed the clemency. He said Krom's lawyers agreed to the plea deal, and Krom would have been eligible for parole in January 2019.