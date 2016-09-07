Woman's boyfriend, business partner named as suspect in her killing

Little Rock police on Tuesday said a woman's boyfriend was wanted in connection with her slaying the previous day.

Officers were searching for Curtis Michael Dorsey, 32, in the fatal shooting of Sharniece Hughes, 35. Officers responded about 1:53 p.m. Monday to Hughes' home at 6520 Mabelvale Pike and found her lying in her front yard, according to a police report. She'd been shot several times. Hughes was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that Hughes had been in an argument with Dorsey, whom they described as her "business partner and boyfriend," according to the report. The witnesses, who were not named in the report, said they heard gunshots and then saw Dorsey driving away in Hughes' vehicle, a dark-colored 2014 Toyota Tundra.

No arrests had been made late Tuesday.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Tuesday that he did not have further information on the case. He said he could not specify what charges Dorsey is facing, or provide details on the argument that led to Hughes' death.

Dorsey and Hughes were co-workers at Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System in Little Rock, the police report states.

The Arkansas secretary of state's website lists the two as co-owners of Rock-N-Flavors Italian Ice, a food truck the two registered with the state in April. Dorsey frequently promoted the food truck on his Facebook page, and often operated the mobile business in the area of South University Avenue and Boyle Park Road.

Dorsey has no criminal history in Arkansas, according to court records. But in his home city, Philadelphia, court records show he has a criminal history going back to 2003. He has been convicted of carrying a firearm on public streets or public property, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and, on two occasions, possession of marijuana.

The Philadelphia Police Department reported arresting Dorsey in 2012 in connection with a fatal shooting, but a search of city court records online found no filings connecting him to the killing. Before Dorsey was arrested in that case, police issued a bulletin stating he was nicknamed "Wink" and was known to use the alias "Stephen Johnson."

Dorsey was last known to reside in Little Rock at Georgetown Apartments at 18 Nottingham Road. He's described as black, 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds with a black goatee and brown eyes.

An investigation is ongoing.

