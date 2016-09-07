Winslow man accused of rape

A Winslow man was arrested Tuesday after he admitted having sex with an extremely intoxicated person, according to a preliminary arrest report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin Huenergardt, 56, was arrested in connection with rape. A caller reported in July being sexually assaulted by Huenergardt.

Huenergardt was interviewed Tuesday at the Washington County Sheriff's Office and admitted having sex with the caller, the report stated. When asked to describe the caller's level of impairment from alcohol on a scale of 1 to 10, he replied "12," according to the report.

Details on the caller's age and gender are redacted from the report.

Huenergardt was being held Wednesday in the Washington County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.