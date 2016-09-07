U.N. Zika advice now for all sexes

GENEVA — The United Nations health agency is changing its advice to travelers returning from areas facing a Zika virus outbreak, saying men and women should now practice safe sex or abstinence for six months.

The World Health Organization’s guidance applies to all travelers, regardless of whether they show symptoms of the virus.

The organization’s previous guidance in early June was only for men who showed no symptoms to use condoms or abstain from sex for eight weeks after returning from areas with epidemics. The disease is mostly transmitted by mosquitoes but can also be spread via sex.