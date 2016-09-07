UA System committee approves $120M bond issue for stadium expansion

An artist's rendering shows what a proposed expansion to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville might look like. The UA athletics department estimates the project would add about 4,800 seats and cost $160 million. (Photo by Razorback Athletics)

University of Arkansas System trustees approved a $120 million bond issue Wednesday to expand the north end zone and make other upgrades to Razorback Stadium.

The bond issue passed the Audit and Fiscal Responsibility Committee with a 5-1 vote, with trustee Cliff Gibson of Monticello voting against it. The bond issue — along with other action items the committee took up Wednesday — will be before the full board Thursday.

Committee members also approved the law firm Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates and Woodyard of Little Rock as bond counsel. Stephens Inc. and Crews & Associates, Inc. will be the co-senior managing bond underwriters, with Raymond James & Co., Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as co-managers, should the 10-member panel OK it Thursday.

