U.S. paid $1.3B interest to Iran in cash piles, too

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama's administration acknowledged Tuesday that its transfer of $1.7 billion to Iran earlier this year was made entirely in cash, using non-U.S. currencies, as Republican critics of the transaction continued to denounce the payments.

Treasury Department spokesman Dawn Selak said in a statement that the cash payments were necessary because of the "effectiveness of U.S. and international sanctions," which isolated Iran from the international finance system.

The $1.7 billion settlement was intended to resolve a dispute before an international tribunal at The Hague over funds Iran paid decades ago to buy weapons from the United States, the sales of which was suspended after Iran's 1979 revolution broke out. An initial $400 million of euros, Swiss francs and other foreign currencies was delivered on pallets Jan. 17, the same day Iran agreed to release four American prisoners.

The Obama administration had claimed the events were separate, but it recently said the cash was used as leverage until the Americans were allowed to leave Iran. The remaining $1.3 billion represented estimated interest on the Iranian cash the U.S. had held since the 1970s. The administration had previously declined to say if the interest was delivered to Iran in physical cash, as with the principal, or via a more regular banking mechanism.

Earlier Tuesday, officials from the State, Justice and Treasury departments held a private briefing for congressional staff members on the payments, according to a Capitol Hill aide familiar with the session. The officials said the $1.3 billion was paid in cash on Jan. 22 and Feb. 5. The aide was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The $1.7 billion came from a little-known fund administered by the Treasury Department for settling litigation claims. The so-called Judgment Fund is taxpayer money Congress has permanently approved in the event it's needed, allowing the president to bypass direct congressional approval to make a settlement. The U.S. previously paid out $278 million in Iran-related claims by using the fund in 1991.

Republicans have decried the payments as ransom, a claim the Obama administration has rejected.

On Tuesday, several Republican senators announced their support for legislation that would bar payments from the Judgment Fund to Iran until Tehran pays the nearly $55.6 billion that U.S. courts have judged that it owes to American victims of Iranian terrorism.

"President Obama's disastrous nuclear deal with Iran was sweetened with an illicit ransom payment and billions of dollars for the world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who sponsored the bill along with Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan.

Republican leaders are coalescing behind a bill introduced Tuesday by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., to censure the Obama administration for the $400 million "ransom," prohibit any more cash payments from being made to Iran and to ensure that in the future, Congress gets a heads-up before any future settlement deals are enacted.

"The Obama administration forked over a massive cash ransom to Iran, emboldening the world's leading state sponsor of terror and putting more lives at risk," Royce said in a statement announcing the new legislation. "All of this was done in secret, hidden from the American people and from Congress. This bill will ensure it doesn't happen again."

There are no Democratic co-sponsors on the Rubio-Pompeo legislation.

The House and Senate both are planning to hold hearings on the payments.

The payments to Iran were announced in January alongside the official implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. Republicans have strongly opposed the pact since it was struck last summer, though they were unsuccessful in blocking its implementation.

But Royce has been especially concerned with the matter of cash payments being made to Iran, warning last spring that "Iran's supreme leader must not be allowed to seek 'death to America' with U.S. dollars in his pocket."

The new bill seeks to ensure that the United States "may not provide, directly or indirectly," any cash from the U.S. or a foreign government to Iran. It also requires the president to submit a report to Congress every six months with details including what claims before The Hague tribunal are outstanding, the amounts, and when the administration expects the claims to be resolved.

Democrats say cash payments to Iran are necessary because sanctions have effectively cut Iran out of the international banking system, and thus the issue should not cause so much concern.

"They can't deal in banking because banks won't deal with Iran," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Tuesday when asked if cash payments were a concern. "The fact that it's in cash is somewhat not typical, and it does not look good, but my understanding is that Iran has not been able to establish banking, international banking, and that's part of our strategy. We don't want to facilitate that."

Information for this article was contributed by Richard Lardner of The Associated Press and by Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/07/2016