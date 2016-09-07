Two Arkansas women killed in collision on U.S. 62

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS ‚Ä¢ @NWAMICHAELW Police investigate the scene of a two vehicle accident on highway 62 just south of North Airport Loop in Rogers Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

Authorities have identified two women from Arkansas who died in a collision on U.S. 62 near Rogers Executive Airport.

Elizabeth Mullins, 56, and Melody Hulsey, 49, both of Rogers, each suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, which happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Arkansas State Police said.

Mullins was driving a 2003 Grand Prix from a private drive onto the eastbound highway when she "failed to yield" to a westbound GMC Sierra and her vehicle was struck, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Hulsey was a passenger in the Grand Prix. There were no other injuries reported in the wreck.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The deaths brought to at least 356 the number of fatalities in road crashes so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary figures.