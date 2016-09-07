Trump unveils plan to boost military spending by billions

PHILADELPHIA — Republican Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to boost military spending by tens of billions of dollars on Wednesday, outlining a plan for major increases in the number of active troops, Navy ships and submarines and fighter planes as he works to convince skeptics in both parties that he's ready to lead the world's most powerful military.

The New York businessman also seemed to acknowledge he does not currently have a plan to address cyber security or the Islamic State.

If elected, Trump said he would give military leaders 30 days to formulate a plan to defeat the group. And he would ask the joint chiefs of staff to conduct "a thorough review" of the nation's cyber defenses to determine all vulnerabilities, according to a fact sheet distributed by his campaign.

Trump's address comes hours before his national security acumen is tested at a "commander in chief" forum on NBC.

"I'm going to make our military so big, so powerful, so strong, that nobody — absolutely nobody — is gonna mess with us," Trump said in a 23-second video posted on his campaign website ahead of a speech at the Union League of Philadelphia.

The appearances mark an intense, two-day focus on national security by Trump, who has offered tough rhetoric on America's challenges abroad but few details.

The United States currently spends more than $600 billion a year on the military, more than the next seven countries combined.

Trump's rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, has tried to paint the billionaire businessman as erratic, making the case that his disposition would be a major liability on the world stage.

"They know they can count on me to be the kind of commander in chief who will protect our country and our troops, and they know they cannot count on Donald Trump," Clinton said Tuesday. "They view him as a danger and a risk."

