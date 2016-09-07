Trump campaign to end media blacklist practice

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's campaign is ending its practice of barring selected news outlets from covering the Republican presidential nominee's events.

Trump's spokeswoman Hope Hicks says the practice will end on Thursday.

Trump had barred reporters from The Washington Post, Politico, Buzzfeed, The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post, Univision and others from covering his rallies or press conferences.

The celebrity businessman frequently uses the media as a foil and often complains about the press coverage he receives. But his decision to bar reporters from events was an unprecedented step for a presidential nominee.

Trump running mate Mike Pence said last month he would advocate reconsidering the ban. News of the ban's end was first reported by CNN.