Triathletes to swim in river that's home to giant snake

WESTBROOK, Maine — Organizers of a triathlon aren't letting a giant snake keep athletes out of the water.

The Major League Triathlon is this weekend in Westbrook, Maine, and the swimming portion is going to be held in the Presumpscot River where a large snake was spotted earlier this summer.

Organizers said they decided to keep the swimming in the river after consulting with city officials.

The snake was dubbed "Wessie" after it was seen eating a beaver and swimming across the river in June. The snake was initially believed to be a python, but DNA tests on a 12-foot snakeskin found in the woods indicate it's actually an anaconda.

Major League Triathlon is offering a "SWIMWITHWESSIE" discount promo code for athletes who want to participate Saturday.