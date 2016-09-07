Razorbacks to be featured as SweeTARTS candy

Five colleges will be featured as Sweetart gummy candies.

— The Razorbacks are getting their own candy.

Arkansas is one of five college programs that will be featured in the SweeTARTS "Follow Your TART" campaign. Each college will have a gummy candy molded to replicate its mascot and school color.

Other colleges that will be featured are Texas, UCLA, Ohio State and Tennessee. The candies are expected to be sold in stores beginning this week.

All five athletic programs are affiliated with IMG, a multimedia rights company which recently signed a partnership with Nestle Confections, the parent company of SweeTARTS. More IMG-affiliated colleges will be added in future years, according to Nestle.

Arkansas has been part of similar IMG partnerships with Jell-O and Pop Tarts in recent years.