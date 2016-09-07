Police: Man suspected of multiple indecent exposure incidents around Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Police arrested a Fayetteville man Wednesday who they said exposed himself to women around Fayetteville in several separate incidents.

The department released a case summary Wednesday.

The man was arrested in connection with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, according to a warrant of arrest. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette does not typically name those arrested in connection with misdemeanors unless they are public figures or there is some other compelling public interest in their identity.

Multiple women from multiple incidents identified the man as the person they saw standing outside and masturbating while watching them through windows, according to the report.The man also attempted to enter buildings, according to the summary.

Police said they linked the man to at least five incidents, including one reported last year.The man is suspected of similar incidents in front of women “throughout Fayetteville recently," according to the summary.

He had left before police could catch him previously, the report shows.

Most recently, police were called around 2 a.m. Aug. 31, after a woman who worked as part of a cleaning crew said a man stood outside the Montessori School at 57 E. Township St. and masturbated, according to the summary. The man tried to enter the school and rattled the locked doors, according to the report.

Officers found a scooter nearby and the man walking in the area, according to the report. The man matched the description the woman gave police, according to the report.

The woman confirmed the man was the person she saw, according to the report. She also identified him as doing the same thing in front of her on two other occasions, the report shows.

Another woman identified the as the man from a previous incident in March 2015, the report shows.

The man denied the allegations, the report shows.

The man told police he had stopped at the school last week to “prank” the people inside working, according to the report. He said he was “trying to get a reaction from them,” according to the report. He told police he had taken his phone out of his pocket and then put it back, according to the report.

The man eventually requested an attorney, the report shows.

Police said in their summary report that other incidents describe a person similar in appearance to the man and the scooter. One incident was caught on video last month, and police identified the person as the man, according to the report.

Incidents mentioned in the report are from March 17 through Aug. 31.