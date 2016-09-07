Police: Man hits girlfriend for refusing tattoo of his name

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police say an Iowa man attacked his girlfriend with a hammer because she refused to let him tattoo his name on her chest.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 28-year-old Jonathan Michael Boggs has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and going armed with intent.

Police say Boggs of Sioux City had been dating the woman for about a month when, on Friday, he suggested the tattoo. She refused, an argument ensued and she tried to leave the house. Boggs stopped her from leaving, threatened to kill her with a hammer then assaulted her with the tool.

Boggs was being held Tuesday in the Woodbury County Jail on $10,000 bond. His lawyer did not respond to a call Wednesday morning seeking comment.