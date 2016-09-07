Police: Man grabbed woman, pulled stun gun in Fayetteville road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday night after a road rage incident in which he's accused of trying to pull a woman from her car and pulling out a stun gun in an argument with the woman's father, according to a preliminary police report.

Tony Dwayne Alves, 35, of 1326 N. Genoa Ave. was arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Wedington Drive and Interstate 49 in connection with two counts of third-degree battery, breaking and entering, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to the report.

A man said Alves ran up to his daughter’s vehicle, struck the windshield and opened the car door, according to the report. The man’s daughter said Alves then punched her in the shoulder, grabbed her by the shirt and ordered her out of the vehicle, according to the report.

The woman was able to speed away from Alves and parked nearby, according to the report. The report shows the confrontation left minor bruising on the woman's arm.

Alves then confronted the woman’s father and pushed him, according to the report. Alves then pulled out a stun gun and started arcing it while yelling and cursing at the father, the report shows.

A police officer driving by saw two men “in each other’s face yelling and cursing,” according to the report. The argument had caused traffic to back up, the report shows. The officer only decided to take Alves into custody when Alves refused to calm down, the report shows.

Police later arrested Alves after the officer spoke with the woman and man, according to the report. Alves also told police he used the stun gun, pushed the father, struck the woman’s windshield and tried to get her out of her vehicle, according to the report.

Alves was at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond Wednesday.