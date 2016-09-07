Police: Girl dies after consuming methadone; parents charged

BALTIMORE — The parents of a toddler who died after consuming methadone have been charged with manslaughter.

Baltimore police said in a news release Wednesday that Alvin Thompson and Sinead McNair, both 25, were arrested and charged Tuesday. Online court documents show that they also face child abuse, neglect and reckless endangerment charges.

Police say officers responded to the University of Maryland Medical Center's pediatrics unit Aug. 13 for a report of a child who was brought in unconscious. Police say 2-year-old Korri Thompson was revived and transferred to intensive care, where she died Aug. 24. Police say homicide detectives determined through their investigation that the girl had ingested methadone, which caused her system to fail.

Thompson is being held without bail, and McNair is being held on $250,000 bail.