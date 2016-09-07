Owners of Local Lime, Big Orange, ZaZa consider expansion into another part of Arkansas

Yellow Rocket Concepts, the Little Rock restaurant group, is considering expansion into Northwest Arkansas, executive chef and co-owner Scott McGehee said Tuesday.

McGehee, who was born in Fayetteville, told Little Rock's Rotary Club 99 that it would be something of a "homecoming" for him. Yellow Rocket Concepts operates eight restaurants in central Arkansas.

McGehee said no leases have been signed, but restaurants in Northwest Arkansas would likely include burger restaurant Big Orange and Mexican food-focused Local Lime.

"We want to find the perfect location," McGehee said after his speech. "We don't want to go in the market up there and step on any toes."

Yellow Rocket Concepts restaurants also include Heights Taco and Tamale, ZaZa, and Lost Forty Brewing.

-- Chris Bahn