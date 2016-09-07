One day, four crashes, 5 dead on roads around Arkansas

Five people died in four separate crashes on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A crash in Drew County left two people dead and two others injured, according to a report.

A 2005 Ford F-150 was headed west on Arkansas 138 when it ran off the road and overturned several times at around 4:48 p.m., police said.

Driver Miguel Sedano Jr., 25, and passenger Miguel Sedano Sr., 46, both of Warren, died in the crash, according to the report.

Passengers Javier Guillermo, 19, and Luis Sedano, 20, both of Warren were injured, police said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, according to the report.

An early morning crash in Prairie County killed a child and injured three other people, according to a police report.

A 1998 Chevrolet pickup went into a ditch, hit an embankment and overturned at about 3:17 a.m. Monday, police said. The vehicle was heading north on Simmons Road before the crash, police said.

The crash killed a girl from McRae, who was a passenger in the pickup and was not identified in the report. State police do not identify children involved in fatal traffic crashes.

Pickup driver Stewart Hitt, 20, of Des Arc, was injured in the crash, along with his passengers Alec Huffstickler, 19, of Conway and a girl from Des Arc, according to the report.

The weather and road conditions were described as dry and clear, police said.

An afternoon crash in Boone County killed a 56-year-old man, according to a police report.

A 1991 Mazda was traveling south on U.S. 65 in Boone County when it was hit in the rear by another vehicle, causing the Mazda to lose control and move into a northbound lane, where it hit a 2009 Nissan on its left front side at around 3:40 p.m., police said.

Troy Ohler of Harrison, the driver of the Mazda, died in the crash, according to the report.

Gayle Barnes, 65, and Clayton Barnes, 56, both of Yellville, who were in the Nissan, were injured, police said.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry.

An Ashdown man died after his vehicle hit a dirt embankment in Little River County, police said.

James Brandon Bradshaw, 35, was driving south on County Road 37, east of Ashdown, at around 10:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, hitting the embankment, police said.

Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene at about 11 p.m., according to the report.

Weather and road conditions were described as clear and dry, police said.

Metro on 09/07/2016